UT athletes organize march on campus to call attention to racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student athletes at the University of Tennessee announced a march this week to call attention to institutionalized racism.

The march will begin on UT’s campus at the Torchbearer Statue on August 29 at 12:00 p.m.

“Join us August 29th as we march TOGETHER on campus. We emphasize and stress to those who attend and join us to PLEASE wear your masks,” UT football star Trey Smith tweeted.

UT athletes took to social media to spread the word about the march. The post stated the students intended to demand UT commits to taking action against institutionalized racism on its own campus. The post called on other athletes at SEC campuses and throughout the NCAA to take action at their own universities.

“Black lives matter, Black students matter and change is long overdue,” the post read. “We will no longer be silent and we demand that our voices will be heard.”

“ I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept”



- Angela Davis



