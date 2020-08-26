UT police warn of man claiming to be YouTube producer inappropriately grabbing students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Police Department issued a warning to students after they received information regarding two incidents involving a man claiming to be a YouTube producer.

According to UTPD, the man was seen in the area around the Institue of Agriculture on campus. Police said the man stopped women to answer questions for a cash prize, when they answered incorrectly he reportedly grabbed the women’s buttocks.

Police described the suspect as a man between 30-40 years old, dressed in dark athletic clothing and riding a bicycle.

The two students involved in the incidents declined to file an official police report or investigation.

UT students are asked to contact police if they come in contact with the man. Students can report suspicious or criminal activity by calling UTPD at 865-974-3111 or through the LiveSafe app.

