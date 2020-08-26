Advertisement

Wallet Wednesday: Money moves to make before the end of the year

The year is are more than halfway over, believe it or not, and one of the biggest stressors this year is money.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

The year is are more than halfway over, believe it or not, and one of the biggest stressors this year is money. Despite the pandemic, some Americans have managed to save money. Most attribute it to not going out and not traveling during the pandemic.

“I have clients that haven’t spent near as much money as they normally do because they haven’t been able to,” said John Vandergriff with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners.

Vandergriff said now is the time to take the next step to grow those savings.

“Maybe you move that money into a position where you have is accessible for something else or you’re in a position to maybe have a little bit larger emergency fund so you’re in a position to respond if we have more uncertainty,” said Vandergriff.

If individuals are not saving, its a good idea for them to look at where they are spending.

“Now is a perfect time for people to look at the way they’re investing and say okay I almost got a reset button from where we were at the beginning of the year,” said Vandergriff.

The uncertainty includes the pandemic, but Vandergriff said the election will also play a part.

“I think the presidential election is going to be huge when you look at the impact it has on the stock market. We’re already in a pretty fragile state where the market is going up even though the economic indicators we usually have in a positive market really aren’t there,” said Vandergriff. “The thing we tell people is markets don’t like change so, if there’s a change of hands in Washington, I think that’ll have an impact on the market. Even if Trump is re-elected that could be something we still have some impacts from.”

“If college football is able to go which we are planning to do here in the SEC. If that’s somewhat able to be normal I think that’s going to be a positive thing for a lot of the emotional and well being of the people here locally,” said Vandergriff. ”You don’t want to make short term decisions, even though it feels like the longest year of our life, we’re just 8 months into it. A lot has happened in those 8 months, but I think not being emotional, being able to still have a long term view of your goals and objectives is important.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

News

Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The 'night flights' at Navitat are a seasonal ropes course for the whole family

News

Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have dropped after an increase the previous week.

Latest News

News

Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

News

Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

News

Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.

News

24 active COVID-19 cases, 347 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Ten students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

Forecast

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.