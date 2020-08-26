Will county extend mask mandate? Knox Co. officials await more data

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health said it’s still deciding whether it will extend the county’s mask mandate.

Knox County’s mask mandate went into effect July 3 two days after the health board voted almost unanimously for it. The only “no” vote came from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Knox County officials said during a board of health meeting that they are waiting on data from Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee before they make any decisions going forward on the mandate.

Knox County Schools just began this week, and UT has already identified a COVID-19 cluster, linked to off-campus parties.

