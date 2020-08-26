Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame honors suffragists with exhibit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new traveling exhibition, on display August 20, 2020 through October 1, 2020, in Knoxville looks to honor and explore the history of the suffragist movement. The exhibition, created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives, explores the history of the woman’s suffrage movement, Tennessee’s dramatic vote to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920, and the years that followed.

As a champion for women, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is thrilled to showcase the ‘Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote’ exhibit at the hall, stated Dana Hart, WBHOF President. The exhibition is constructed of multiple dynamic panels, offering guests a touch-free experience of archival images, engaging stories, and introductions to the leaders of the fight for and against the cause of woman’s suffrage. The stories begin by detailing the early challenges of racial and gender discrimination and continuing to the organization of African American and white women’s associations to encourage political engagement.

Visitors will also learn about Febb Burn of McMinn County, whose letter to her son, Harry T. Burn, resulted in a last-minute vote that helped change women’s history in the United States forever. The exhibit includes a Tennessee map, highlighting suffragist activities across the state, including in Knox County, where Lizzie Crozier French gave the first public address by a woman suffragist on a Knoxville street in February 1917.

”Tennessee’s role in becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment not only solidified women’s right to vote but propelled women across the country to opportunities and futures they never thought possible,” said Chuck Sherrill, State Librarian and Archivist with the Tennessee State Library & Archives. “The hope of the committee is this centennial celebration will do the same all across our state.”

In coordination with this traveling exhibit, the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville will soon open Ratified! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote, an extensive 8,000 square foot exhibition exploring the Women’s Suffrage movement in Tennessee through archival images and documents, artifacts, films, interactive elements, and programming. An online component of the exhibition, Ratified! Statewide! highlighting the suffrage movement in every Tennessee county is available now here.

“As we commemorate the historic vote that took place at Tennessee’s State Capitol in August of 1920, we want to honor those individuals who played key roles in the journey to gain voting rights for women,” said Ashley Howell, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Museum. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share these stories across the state.”

To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote is organized by the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives with funding provided by The Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial. The project is also funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The exhibit is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. up until September 1st, then it will change from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To view the exhibit on the suffragist, it is free of charge. It’s a minimal admission charge to be able to go through the Hall of Fame.

