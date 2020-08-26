Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame honors suffragists with exhibit

WBHOF honors women suffragist and their fight to earn the right to vote
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new traveling exhibition, on display August 20, 2020 through October 1, 2020, in Knoxville looks to honor and explore the history of the suffragist movement. The exhibition, created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives, explores the history of the woman’s suffrage movement, Tennessee’s dramatic vote to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920, and the years that followed.

As a champion for women, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is thrilled to showcase the ‘Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote’ exhibit at the hall, stated Dana Hart, WBHOF President. The exhibition is constructed of multiple dynamic panels, offering guests a touch-free experience of archival images, engaging stories, and introductions to the leaders of the fight for and against the cause of woman’s suffrage. The stories begin by detailing the early challenges of racial and gender discrimination and continuing to the organization of African American and white women’s associations to encourage political engagement.

Visitors will also learn about Febb Burn of McMinn County, whose letter to her son, Harry T. Burn, resulted in a last-minute vote that helped change women’s history in the United States forever. The exhibit includes a Tennessee map, highlighting suffragist activities across the state, including in Knox County, where Lizzie Crozier French gave the first public address by a woman suffragist on a Knoxville street in February 1917.

”Tennessee’s role in becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment not only solidified women’s right to vote but propelled women across the country to opportunities and futures they never thought possible,” said Chuck Sherrill, State Librarian and Archivist with the Tennessee State Library & Archives. “The hope of the committee is this centennial celebration will do the same all across our state.”

In coordination with this traveling exhibit, the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville will soon open Ratified! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote, an extensive 8,000 square foot exhibition exploring the Women’s Suffrage movement in Tennessee through archival images and documents, artifacts, films, interactive elements, and programming. An online component of the exhibition, Ratified! Statewide! highlighting the suffrage movement in every Tennessee county is available now here.

“As we commemorate the historic vote that took place at Tennessee’s State Capitol in August of 1920, we want to honor those individuals who played key roles in the journey to gain voting rights for women,” said Ashley Howell, Executive Director of the Tennessee State Museum. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share these stories across the state.”

To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote is organized by the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives with funding provided by The Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial. The project is also funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The exhibit is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. up until September 1st, then it will change from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To view the exhibit on the suffragist, it is free of charge. It’s a minimal admission charge to be able to go through the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

News

Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The 'night flights' at Navitat are a seasonal ropes course for the whole family

News

Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have dropped after an increase the previous week.

Latest News

News

Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

News

Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

News

Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.

News

24 active COVID-19 cases, 347 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Ten students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

Forecast

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.