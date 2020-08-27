1 killed, officer injured in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Investigators said one person was injured in a crash that involved a Nashville police officer.

MNPD said a pickup truck driver ran a stop sign at Clarksville Pike and hit a Ford fusion, which then hit the cruiser driven by Officer Ben Cantrell.

WTVF reported that Cantrell was on his way home after his shift ended when the accident occurred. Officials said the occupant in the Ford Fusion died, and Cantrell was taken to Vanderbilt for injuries, including a broken arm.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken into custody and is being investigated for a possible DUI.

