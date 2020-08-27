16 UT students awarded scholarship to study, intern abroad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee awarded 16 students with scholarships to study abroad or intern abroad.

According to a release from the university, the 16 students will receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study or intern abroad in the upcoming semester. Four students were chosen as alternates for the scholarship.

The students chosen are all “outstanding Pell Grant recipients” that were picked to received the scholarship which “aims to broaden the US student population studying and interning abroad.”

There were more than 7,000 applicants nationally and of those 2,500 were chosen.

“Being selected as a Gilman Scholar is an incredible honor, and we are extremely proud of our recent award recipients. The scholarship opens up so many possibilities for students who want to engage globally, and we know our newest Gilman Scholars will feel the impact academically, professionally, and personally,” said Annastasia Williams, coordinator with UT’s Center for Global Engagement. “Our office, as well as the Gilman Scholarship, strives to improve access to students who wish to participate in education abroad programs.”

You can see the full list of scholarship recipients here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all UT travel abroad programs were cancelled for the summer and fall 2020 semesters.

“Many Gilman recipients will postpone study abroad plans to spring 2021 or later. The Gilman program is maintaining flexibility and continuing financial support to students who must shift their study abroad plans to later terms. Awardees can also use their funding to participate in a virtual international internship or an online international program,” the release states.

Any student interested in applying for the Gilman Scholarship can participate in workshops and essay advising sessions offered by UT’s Programs Abroad Office. Email volsabroad@utk.edu for more information.

