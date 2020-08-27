8 arrested following recent spike in drug overdoses, says Knox County Sheriff
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said eight people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said eight people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation.
A release from KCSO said the investigation was part of an effort to combat a recent spike in drug overdose deaths in the past several months.
“The rise in overdose deaths in recent months has meant long hours for the Detectives in these units. As I have stated many times before, this is not just a Law Enforcement issue this is a community issue. It takes a collaborative effort from various resources to get drugs off our streets, educate our youth about the dangers of drugs and to hopefully save lives,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler.
A release said the arrests were made in two locations.
Three were taken into custody on August 25 on Paradise Lane in Powell:
- Randall R. Houser
- Elizabeth S. Walker
- Tabithia M. McMillan
Officials said 13 grams of Heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, 32 Gabapentin pills and 10 Methadone wafers were found at the scene. Also removed was a utility trailer with an altered VIN number.
Five additional arrests were made on August 24 on Towne Road in Knoxville:
- Randall A. Hurst
- Jeremiah J. Ballew
- Brian A. Brown
- Holly L. Burke
- Brandon P. Giles
Investigators said they uncovered three ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of heroin, one ounce of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, 11 grams of Marijuana, 9 Gabapentin pills, packaging materials, digital scales paperwork considered to be ledgers, and two handguns with numerous rounds of ammunition.
The Sheriff’s Office said the drug offenses occurred in a school zone.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.