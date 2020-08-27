8 arrested following recent spike in drug overdoses, says Knox County Sheriff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said eight people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation.

A release from KCSO said the investigation was part of an effort to combat a recent spike in drug overdose deaths in the past several months.

“The rise in overdose deaths in recent months has meant long hours for the Detectives in these units. As I have stated many times before, this is not just a Law Enforcement issue this is a community issue. It takes a collaborative effort from various resources to get drugs off our streets, educate our youth about the dangers of drugs and to hopefully save lives,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler.

A release said the arrests were made in two locations.

Three were taken into custody on August 25 on Paradise Lane in Powell:

Randall R. Houser

Elizabeth S. Walker

Tabithia M. McMillan

Officials said 13 grams of Heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, 32 Gabapentin pills and 10 Methadone wafers were found at the scene. Also removed was a utility trailer with an altered VIN number.

Five additional arrests were made on August 24 on Towne Road in Knoxville:

Randall A. Hurst

Jeremiah J. Ballew

Brian A. Brown

Holly L. Burke

Brandon P. Giles

Investigators said they uncovered three ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of heroin, one ounce of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, 11 grams of Marijuana, 9 Gabapentin pills, packaging materials, digital scales paperwork considered to be ledgers, and two handguns with numerous rounds of ammunition.

The Sheriff’s Office said the drug offenses occurred in a school zone.

