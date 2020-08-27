Bud Light launches new flavors of hard seltzers

(WVLT/CNN) - Bud Light is launching three new flavors of its hard seltzer.

Bud Light Seltzer, which was launched in January, is the “largest and most successful innovation” that the company has had, according to VP of Marketing Andy Goeler, CNN reported.

The new flavors will include cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple. The company is also launching a remix variety pack, which will include the new flavors, as well as strawberry.

Flavors that Bud Light already had were black cherry, strawberry, lemon lime and mango.

