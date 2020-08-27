Advertisement

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

The remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring tropical downpours and strong winds to our area heading into the weekend.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy Thursday. We have spotty rain popping up, but scattered this afternoon to evening. What develops is some heavy rain and storms, 40% coverage of the higher elevations outlining the Valley and 20% in the Valley today. The high is around 90 degrees, but the high humidity makes it feel more like the mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with spotty showers, and a low around 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hurricane Laura is moving quickly across the region, so winds increase Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 25 mph at times on Friday, with a cloudy, warm, humid day. The high will be around 91 degrees, but feel more like the upper 90s with the tropical humidity. Scattered rain and storms develop in the afternoon to evening hours, 40% coverage. An isolated stronger storm can pop-up, especially with the increasing winds in the region.

The WVLT Weather Alert starts Friday night and lasts through Saturday afternoon, as remnants of Hurricane Laura move across our area. Gusts ramp up to 40 to 50+ mph at times. Heavy downpours spike rainfall from a half an inch to an inch, but isolated 1.5 to 2 inches or greater are possible. Isolated stronger to severe storms can easily develop. You may feel the pressure drop by Saturday morning as well. Saturday’s highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Heavy rainfall potential Friday night to Saturday evening
Heavy rainfall potential Friday night to Saturday evening(WVLT)

Sunday becomes refreshing, as humidity drops in the afternoon and the sun comes out. The high will be around 84 degrees, with spotty showers.

The next front approaches Monday to Tuesday. This brings scattered rain and storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday, keeping highs in the low 80s.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
Iphone Users
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hurricane Laura makes landfall tonight, local impacts felt Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

Forecast

Heavy rain, wind from Laura remnants arrive this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Leftovers of Laura bring heavy rain, strong winds

Updated: 17 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Isolated pop-ups today ahead of weekend tropical downpours

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring tropical downpours and strong winds to our area heading into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Remnants of Laura bring heavy rain, wind this weekend

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Tropical downpours, gusty winds expected late week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Few pop-ups today with lingering clouds for some

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have clouds and high humidity fanned out across the Southeast from what was Tropical Storm Marco, but heavier rain and gusty winds move in at the end of the week from what will be Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

Lots of clouds this week as we await “Laura”

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
While we have some developing rain and storms, the end of the week has a chance to become soggy with tropical storms moving across the region.

Forecast

A few showers and storms to start the week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
While we have some developing rain and storms, the end of the week has a chance to become soggy with tropical storms moving across the region.

Forecast

Marco & Laura near Gulf landfall as we heat up locally

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances slowly dwindle early in the week, but Laura could still impact us