Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy Thursday. We have spotty rain popping up, but scattered this afternoon to evening. What develops is some heavy rain and storms, 40% coverage of the higher elevations outlining the Valley and 20% in the Valley today. The high is around 90 degrees, but the high humidity makes it feel more like the mid 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with spotty showers, and a low around 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hurricane Laura is moving quickly across the region, so winds increase Friday. We’ll have gusts up to 25 mph at times on Friday, with a cloudy, warm, humid day. The high will be around 91 degrees, but feel more like the upper 90s with the tropical humidity. Scattered rain and storms develop in the afternoon to evening hours, 40% coverage. An isolated stronger storm can pop-up, especially with the increasing winds in the region.

The WVLT Weather Alert starts Friday night and lasts through Saturday afternoon, as remnants of Hurricane Laura move across our area. Gusts ramp up to 40 to 50+ mph at times. Heavy downpours spike rainfall from a half an inch to an inch, but isolated 1.5 to 2 inches or greater are possible. Isolated stronger to severe storms can easily develop. You may feel the pressure drop by Saturday morning as well. Saturday’s highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Heavy rainfall potential Friday night to Saturday evening (WVLT)

Sunday becomes refreshing, as humidity drops in the afternoon and the sun comes out. The high will be around 84 degrees, with spotty showers.

The next front approaches Monday to Tuesday. This brings scattered rain and storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday, keeping highs in the low 80s.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.