COVID-19 cases in kids grew 21% since early August, study says

(WVLT/CNN) - Data says more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases in children have been reported across the United States since early August.

A joint report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospitality Association said child cases increased by 21 percent between August 6 and August 20. The reported added that more than 440,000 children have been infected by the virus in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, CNN reported.

While cases among children are increasing, the report said that severe illness in children from the virus is rare. Of the children hospitalized, about one in three children is admitted to intensive care.

Experts said the increase is somewhat expected as children return to school.

