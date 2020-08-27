Dunkin’ partners with company for doughnut-infused beer

(WVLT/CNN) - A Boston-based brewery is teaming up with Dunkin’ to spice up their annual pairing to debut a doughtnut-infused beer.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Harpoon before, and this year they’re coming to debut two beers made with doughnuts--the Boston Kreme Stout and Jelly Donut IPA.

CNN reported that some kegs, bottles and cans of Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, Coffee Porter, Boston Kreme Stout and Jelly Donut IPA will be available on the East Coast come September.

“You get some creative brewers together, maybe over a couple of beers, and sure enough the conversation turns to ‘How could we make some beer with doughnuts?’” Dan Kenary, Harpoon’s chief executive officer and co-founder, told CNN Business.

To make the brews, Harpoon dropped a few doughnuts into the mash and treated them like a specialty grain or malt.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.