East Tennessee veterans help families in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of East Tennessee veterans partnered up with a local food pantry to help veteran families in need during the ongoing pandemic.

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank, held a drive-thru grocery give-away at the Kingswood Home for Children in Bean Station Thursday.

”Our organization is comprised of veterans and their spouses and family members that support us as well, and our motto is vets helping vets and there is no better way to do that than what we’re out here doing today,” said combat member Tara Adkins.

The group plans to hold another food giveaway in November in celebration of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.