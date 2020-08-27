Advertisement

Ex-UAW president charged with corruption in federal probe

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams has been charged with corruption, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams has been charged with corruption, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.

Dennis Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of the senior ranks of the venerable labor union. It has revealed crooked ties between officials and executives at Fiat Chrysler and luxuries rarely enjoyed by the UAW’s blue-collar members whose dues were squandered.

The charge against Williams of Corona, California, was filed in federal court in Detroit as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

He retired as UAW president in 2018, handing the reins to Gary Jones, who was promoted to the top job from the union’s St. Louis-area regional office. Jones pleaded guilty in June.

The allegations against Williams mirror the case against Jones: a brazen scheme to use member dues for villas in Palm Springs, California, boozy meals, premium cigars and golf. The court filing said the conspiracy began in 2010 when Williams was treasurer and continued when he became president in 2014.

Jones filed false vouchers to cover up the conspiracy, according to the government.

More than $22,000 in union money was used to rent a villa for Williams for a four-month period in 2016-17, the charging document states.

In late 2016, the union spent $12,195 to rent a villa for Williams’ friends who had no role in UAW business, the government alleged.

A message seeking comment was left for Williams’ attorney.

“The UAW’s members deserve leaders dedicated to serving the members and their families, not serving themselves,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

With about 400,000 members, the Detroit-based UAW is best known for representing workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected. The first wave of convictions, which included some Fiat Chrysler employees, involved money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center in Detroit.

The union reacted with defiant statements during an earlier phase of the investigation, questioning the government’s motives and objecting to a highly publicized search of Jones’ home. But the tone eased when Jones quit as president last year and the convictions piled up.

The Williams case “is a sad day for UAW members. But it is also a humbling day of truth and justice demonstrating that no one is above the law, regardless of their position,” the union said.

The union recently said Williams repaid $55,000 in inappropriate travel expenses. Separately, the UAW is selling a lakefront house built for him at a union conference center in northern Michigan.

In June, current UAW President Rory Gamble met with Schneider to discuss an independent monitor to oversee the union. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the talks are ongoing.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee could receive up to 1M new rapid $5 COVID-19 tests in October

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tests deliver results within 15 minutes, according to officials.

National

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says he’s resigning for health reasons

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issues, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.

National

North Carolina man freed after 1976 rape conviction vacated

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Politics Headlines

Protesters try to drown out Trump speech, yell at Sen. Paul

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

National

Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys slain in Florida

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the deaths of two boys slain inside their home.

Latest News

National

North Carolina man freed from prison after more than 40 years

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina man who has been fighting his conviction for 44 years was released from prison Thursday.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The shootings late Tuesday followed the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

News

Celebrate all things Powell this Saturday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
3rd Annual Flotilla and 6th Annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show headline the events at the Powell Station Celebration

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Knox County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Knox County Friday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

25 active COVID-19 cases, 417 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Eleven students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

National

America’s cutest TSA canine detective? You can find her working at Honolulu’s airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 5-year-old Vizsla named Kajla won a three-day social media competition where she gained the most likes on TSA’s social media accounts.