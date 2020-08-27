Advertisement

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Knoxville Police officer was indicted on charges of theft, forgery and official misconduct following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation revealed former officer Joshua Robert Smith was paid at least $8,473 for time not worked. According to records, from February 2017 to Feb. 2019 there were 98 instances in which Smith submitted falsified overtime requests. Investigators discovered a total of 272 falsified hours.

Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

According to reports, Smith also used a marked police car on multiple occasions to work a second job that was not associated with KPD.

The investigation began after KPD identified questionable overtime requested by Smith who resigned from the department on May 30, 2019.

In August 2020, Smith was indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500, one count forgery and one count of official misconduct.

“Employers must provide adequate oversight of overtime requests and payments,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “I’m encouraged that KPD has indicated they are doing more to provide improved oversight in this area.”

