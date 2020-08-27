Former Oak Ridge Fire Chief to become an instructor for firefighters at the state level

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After four decades putting out fires and responding to emergency calls, the former fire chief of Oak Ridge is now taking on teaching.

Darryl Kerley has 43 years of active fire service from serving four East Tennessee departments.

“I’ve focused on training my entire career. Our motto is a trained firefighter is a safe firefighter,” said Kerley.

Kerley worked at Rural Metro Fire Department in Knox County, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, K-25 Fire Department, and Oak Ridge Fire Department.

“Once you try it, it’s in your blood and you can’t give it up. It’s like nothing you could ever experience,” said Kerley.

He touched the lives of hundreds of firefighters and now will have the chance to train recruits across the state.

“Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters in America, suicide is the second, and dying in the line of duty death is the third,” said Kerley.

He’s pushing for mental health services as well as physical training.

“I’ve been to several fire fatalities in my career. A firefighter will see the most horrific things that take place in their communities and that’s why we’re focusing on mental health also and post traumatic stress disorder, the entire system, because every day the worst thing that happens in your community there will be a firefighter handling it,” said Kerley.

Kerley was hurt many times responding to fires.

“I tore both rotator cuffs in my knees and my biceps, and at my age I’m not where I should be wearing bunker gear in an air pack and fighting fires anymore. But, it’s in your blood and I can’t stop,” said Kerley.

In a few weeks, he’ll start at The Tennessee State Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy to train dozens of courageous men and women every year. He’s looking forward to teaching the next generation of firefighters.

