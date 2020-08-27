“I was bored” man says in confession to raping elderly Murfreesboro woman at gunpoint in 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who police call a ‘serial rapist’ has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after allegedly raping an elderly Murfreesboro woman.

According to a release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, 21-year-old Chriteris Allen of Jackson was found guilty of aggravated rape and robbing an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint in 2017. Allen was 18-years-old at the time.

“This was a very emotional case,” said Special Victims Unit (SVU) Detective Tommy Roberts. “The victim was 85-years-old. She has lived through so many things during her life and to be home, in her drive-way, and to be violently attacked, it was sad. The thing that I can’t get over is after the suspect had confessed to us, we asked him why he did it and he stated, ‘I was bored’.”

Allen has also previously been sentence to 44 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping three woman in Jackson and Madison County.

Allen faces a total of 69 years . He is serving his sentence at the Whiteville Correction Facility in Hardeman County.

