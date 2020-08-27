Advertisement

Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.
Absentee Ballot envelope (WSAW)
Absentee Ballot envelope (WSAW)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ordered Tennessee election officials to clearly communicate on absentee ballot applications that people can vote by mail if they believe they or someone in their care face a higher risk of COVID-19.

State officials promised the Tennessee Supreme Court this month that they would inform voters about that eligibility, asserting for the first time that underlying health conditions could qualify someone to vote absentee under their plan. Days later, the justices overturned a vote-by-mail option for all eligible voters that Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ordered in June.

In court, the state has described the process as an “honor system” in which voters decide individually if underlying conditions qualify them to vote by mail rather than risk infection at the polls. State lawyers told Lyle that voters can’t be charged with perjury for determining their condition makes them eligible.

But Lyle said the state isn’t being clear enough with the voters, despite the high court’s order to ensure voters are aware that underlying health conditions qualify a reason for eligibility to vote by mail. The absentee application doesn’t mention COVID-19.

“A prospective voter looking at the Form has absolutely no way of knowing that the Tennessee Supreme Court has held that if the voter determines for himself/herself that he/she has a ‘special vulnerability to COVID-19’ or is a ‘caretaker’ of such a person, he/she is eligible to vote via absentee ballot during the November election,” the judge ruled Tuesday.

The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.

State officials had argued Lyle lacked authority to order the rewording, and said another change to the absentee application would confuse voters. The state also noted underlying conditions are now mentioned on its website and that it has sent out news releases to publicize the change, which requires voters to check existing boxes on the form for either illness or caretaking.

The ruling by Lyle would add wording to those existing boxes, describing “underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

News

Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The 'night flights' at Navitat are a seasonal ropes course for the whole family

News

Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have dropped after an increase the previous week.

Latest News

News

Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

News

Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

News

24 active COVID-19 cases, 347 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Ten students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

Forecast

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.