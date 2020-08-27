Advertisement

Knox County Schools seeking donations to provide internet to all students

One-third of Knox County’s 60,000 students elected for virtual learning this year.
After the school board voted to delay the start of school, more families have signed up for remote learning.
After the school board voted to delay the start of school, more families have signed up for remote learning.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The eKnox Task Force called on the Knoxville community to help provide internet for all Knox County Students.

“To initiate this effort and to champion access for all, the United Way of Greater Knoxville, Knox County and the City of Knoxville, have invested a total of $350,000 towards the KCS Internet at Home initiative,” explained former First Lady Crissy Haslam, Knox Education Foundation board member.

Haslam said in order to provide secure affordable broadband access for all Knox County students they need to double the initial fund commitment.

“It is a critical time to invest in the future of the lives of children, who today need us more than ever,” Haslam said.

A recent study found that, nationally, nearly 18 percent of children are unable to complete their homework due to limited internet access. In Tennessee, about 1 in 4 school-aged children lack access to the internet at home, according to the Pew Research Center.

“During this time when accessing the internet for school and homework is essential, we have a critical need to be laser-focused on equity and making sure every student, regardless of race, income, or ZIP code has access to the internet,” said Brandon Bruce, chair of the eKnox Task Force.

The KCS Internet at Home program can provide free internet service for families who qualify for free/reduced lunch and reduced rates for many others. Families can call this hotline (865-594-4484) for assistance 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday. A Spanish version is also available.

To donate, visit www.knoxed.org.

