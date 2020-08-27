Advertisement

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.
(KXII)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

Overcoming Believers Church will provide Knoxvillians with free gas at the Thumbs Up Exxon gas station located at 2561 East Magnolia Avenue.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“This Saturday, OBC will be blessing the community with FREE GAS!!!! Just pull up to the pump, we will pay and pump it for you,” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

