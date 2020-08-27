KPD: Missing woman found safe
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a woman last seen leaving UT Medical Center has been found safe.
Investigators said Teresa Brewer has not been seen since August 24 after being discharged from the University of Tennessee Medical Center at about 4:30 p.m.
At around 5 p.m., KPD reported she was found safe.
