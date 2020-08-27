KPD: Missing woman found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a woman last seen leaving UT Medical Center has been found safe.

Investigators said Teresa Brewer has not been seen since August 24 after being discharged from the University of Tennessee Medical Center at about 4:30 p.m.

At around 5 p.m., KPD reported she was found safe.

UPDATE: Teresa Brewer has been found safe. As always, the Knoxville Police Department appreciates the assistance of the public to help spread the word. https://t.co/15Oy6PgFIh — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 27, 2020

