“Laura” brings wind & rain late Friday, early Saturday

After the WEATHER ALERT fades Saturday afternoon, we’re in for nearly two days of great weather
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Laura is the big weather story locally and across the country. We are already getting the high-level clouds from Laura’s ‘exhaust’ Thursday afternoon, but rain is pretty far off for another day.

Behind Laura, we have 36 hours of stunning weather!

A cold front brings more rain and drops our temps early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Laura has weakened into a tropical storm, but it is still a prolific rain maker. We do not get many big impacts until after Friday night’s high school football. Still it will be a warmer and gusty day with a couple spotty storms along the plateau during the afternoon.

Showers are likely late, and we could easily get 1-2″ of rain from Friday NIGHT through Saturday morning. One tidbit on warm-core (tropical) storms): despite being very intense, with wind and rain, lightning is very rare in this type of storm. So you may not hear thunder like a normal summer storm. The wind and first bands of Laura impact our western - Plateau - counties early Friday afternoon. The solid lines of rain get here by late evening.

With the lack of lightning, even football games with torrential rain and high wind could continue.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The WVLT WEATHER ALERT is from 9:00 p.m. Friday and lasts all day Saturday. The rain should end by noon, but the wind will stick around through evening.

After Laura plows by, Sunday shapes up to be a gorgeous day. That’s very common behind a tropical system. Most of Monday is nice, as well, by a cold front brings some thunder Monday night. That lasts through Tuesday morning, followed by cooler weather and an isolated storm Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall potential Friday night to Saturday evening
Heavy rainfall potential Friday night to Saturday evening(WVLT)
