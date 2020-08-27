Lawsuit that claims Knox Co. used ‘faulty data’ to implement mask mandate waits for judgement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the health board and health department. It’s up to the judge to decide if the case will move forward or be dismissed.

Dr. Steven J. Smith and Dr. Jason J. Hall filed the suit in Chancery Court on July 24 against Knox County, the Knox County Health Department, its director, Dr. Martha Buchanan, the Knox County Board of Health, and its Chair, Jack Gotcher. The filers accuse the defendants of overstepping boundaries in implementing the mandate.

In an interview with WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall, Smith questioned the power held by the health board, saying, “They’ve got so much power because they’re not just talking about health. They’re talking about the socio-economic structure, every aspect of church, every aspect of our lives.”

Knox County’s mask mandate went into effect July 3 after passing almost unanimously, except for a dissent from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and covers stores, malls, libraries, museums, clubs and other places where people gather. Places of worship are exempt under the order.

Smith added that the mask mandate and the board’s ability to institute it “goes beyond the role of a health board ... they shouldn’t be more than an advisory board and not somebody that can make dictatorial mandates, with no oversight.”

Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee, has consistently resisted calls for a state-wide mask mandate, instead relying on “personal responsibility” of Tennesseans and local leaders to make those decisions. According to a study from Vanderbilt, counties that have put forth a mask mandate are believed to see lower COVID-19 hospitalization rates. Lee said in mid-August that about 70 percent of Tennessee counties are already under some type of mask mandate.

The lawsuit also claims that the county used “faulty data which includes false positives for the support and adoption” of the mandate. The health department did confirm during a late-July media briefing that false-positives were counted as positives as a precaution explaining that if a person takes two tests and one is negative and one is positive, the department counts it as positive. The health department said in July that only two deaths had been mistakenly counted twice.

Smith said he and Dr. Jason J. Hall will pursue the case to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

