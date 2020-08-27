Limited in-person plus virtual events still happening at Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A virtual Fair is still in the works despite cancellation of the traditional 2020 Tennessee Valley Fair.

Kristen Bright, the fair’s Foundation Coordinator, said virtual competitions include the Cotton Candy Classic 5K, a Lego competition, and possibly a cooking competition.

“Stay tuned to our Facebook page because we may be doing some fun things with the culinary arts and letting people compete against each other,” said Bright.

The fairgrounds will still be hosting a cornhole tournament, plus limited attendance dairy and beef cattle shows.

“When they come in, I’m gonna try the distancing as far as where they pin their cattle, gonna ask to wear masks,” Superintendent Jeff Sellers said.

Sellers’ daughter, Kendra, says she is looking forward to showing her registered Angus heifer name Amethyst, because she has been training her for nearly two years and had few opportunities to let her compete, “One of the bigger ones that I would have shown in this year that got cancelled recently was the state expo.”

