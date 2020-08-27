Advertisement

Loudon Co. Public Schools creates meal program for virtual students

Loudon County parents of virtual learners have taken on a lot of roles. But being chef may not be an affordable or feasible option.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Loudon County Public Schools has created a solution that has given students a sense of normalcy while parents can focus on parenting.

“It helps me out a lot because I don’t have to worry about prepping anything before work and I know there’s stuff there for them to just grab and go like they would if they were at school,” explained Beth Allmon.

Allmon’s a mom of three students who participate in a new LCPS program.

Parents requested a service for virtual learners to get prepared breakfasts and lunches as if they were back in the classroom.

“It’s always our goal to serve as many students as we can, breakfast and lunch,” said Margie Cantrell, the cafeteria manager at Philadelphia Elementary School.

The LCPS nutrition services program wanted to help parents and caregivers who want to maintain their budget from years past when their students ate from the cafeteria.

“It relieves a financial burden, I think for families, potentially. And it also relieves just an additional stressor,” said Alison May, LCPS Nutrition Services Director.

It also helped those working who don’t have time to prepare.

“With the virtual meals they can have stuff already prepared at home. I don’t have to worry about preparing it before work,” said Allmon.

Parents can pick up breakfast and lunch for their students every Monday at Philadelphia Elementary School regardless what year of schooling they’re in.

“We’re fulfilling a physical need and a social need,” said May.

The goal is to make sure no child goes hungry.

“I would love for 100% of our students in Loudon County to eat breakfast and lunch with us,” said May.

Meals can be free, cost as little as 30 or 40 cents or up to $2.50 depending on if you have free, reduced or full pay for a meal per student.

If you want to sign your child up you can do so by contacting Alison May via email at maya@loudoncounty.org or calling her at 865-458-5411 ext. 1011.

If you are interested in applying for free-reduced meals you can click here.

