Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog food.

The company recalled its Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail.

The issued recall stated the food may have been contaminated with salmonella, which can affect animals and even humans who touch the product.

Pet owners who do not wash their hands after touching the dog food and then touch something else could be at risk.

Symptoms of salmonella exposure include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Pets who are affected may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationally and can be identified with the following UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020,TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.The product comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020,TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. Consumers who have purchased Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail from the recalled lots should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

