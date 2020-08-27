Ohio man accused of raping, performing sexual acts on children

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WVLT) - An Ohio man is accused of performing sexual acts on two children and raping one of them, CBS Ohio affiliate reports.

According to records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Raynardo Ruff, 35, faces rape and gross sexual imposition charges after he allegedly raped a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old at a Springfield Township home on March 1 and June 1.

Ruff was taken into custody August 25, where he waits for a court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.