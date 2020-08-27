On This Day: Clinton 12 makes history in fight against racism

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most essential figures in desegregation in American history were 12 young, Black students from East Tennessee.

On the morning of August 27, 1956, 12 Black children, Maurice Soles, Anna Theresser Caswell, Alfred Williams, Regina Turner Smith, William R. Latham, Gail Ann Epps Upton, Ronald Gordon “Poochie” Hayden, JoAnn Crozier Allen Boyce, Robert Thacker, Bobby Cain, Minnie Ann Dickey Jones and Alvah McSwain, walked into Clinton High School and became the first school to integrate in the American South.

It’s their courage of yesterday that gives us our strength today.



On this day in 1956, 12 Black students in Clinton,TN shifted history by walking into an all-white school.



It was the first time the segregated South saw such action against racial injustice.



🖤 #Clinton12 pic.twitter.com/mAHSdiXgIT — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) August 27, 2020

Anna Theresser Caswell was the youngest of the 12, at just 13, and told WVLT News in 2017 that mobs of angry people would await their arrival at the school, sometimes forcing them to remain home, and when they got inside, the tensions were just as high.

“It got physical sometimes,” she said, adding that her classmates would hit her and her Black peers.

Two years after the school was integrated, it was bombed.

The school has since become Clinton Middle School.

Clinton has held onto its complicated past and was the site of a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020 that drew hundreds.

