One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Oak Ridge Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at an Oak Ridge School, Superintendent Bruce Borchers said in an email to parents Wednesday.

According to the email, the school was notified Wednesday of the positive case at Woodland Elementary School. The school reports the person was last in the building on Friday, August 21.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the individual has been notified, the superintendent says.

We continue to express our appreciation of the precautions our students, families, and staff members take in the interest of keeping our families healthy. Together as a community, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safest learning environment possible for our staff and students. We will continue to work quickly and collaboratively with the Tennessee Department of Health in the best interest of the health and safety of our Oak Ridge Schools families.

