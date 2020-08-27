Parents should cut unnecessary screen time during virtual learning, doctor says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many parents are currently struggling with limits on screen time for their children during virtual learning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommendations on screen time for children, but doctors said, parents should have flexibility during the pandemic.

According to Dr. Jill Howell-Berg, a pediatrician at Norton Children’s Hospital Jeffersonville, parents should focus less on the amount of screen time their child has and more on the quality of content they are consuming, WAVE reported.

“Some of the typical recommendations aren’t going to apply right now,” Dr. Howell-Berg said. “Two to five year olds an hour of screen time and two hours for five to seventeen year olds.”

Howell-Berg suggested parents try to cut out the screen time that isn’t necessary.

Doctors said too much time in front of a screen can lead to obesity, headaches and eye strain in children, WAVE reported.

