Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged consumers to discard their supply of peaches following a Salmonella outbreak.

CDC officials announced the fruits have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis that has sickened at least 68 people across nine states.

The recalled products are tied back to the Fresno, California, supplier Prima Wawona Packing Company LLC who packed them starting on June 1, according to the CDC.

Consumers are warned not to eat the peaches, and to either throw them away or return them to the grocery store. If customers are unsure whether their peaches are included in the recall, the CDC says to discard the peaches to be safe.

The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

“Wash and sanitize places where peaches were stored, including countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves,” said the CDC.

According to the CDC, symptoms associated with a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps after being exposed to the bacteria. Health officials said the symptoms tend to last four to seven days, and most recover with no treatment necessary. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required. Officials said the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and throughout the body.

Salmonella Outbreak: Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled peaches packed or supplied by Wawona Packing Company. 68 people in 9 states are sick with Salmonella linked to peaches. For more information: https://t.co/XRF2lrHHL6 pic.twitter.com/cZmt0IxOy3 — CDC (@CDCgov) August 21, 2020

