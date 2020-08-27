Residents warned to leave or prepare for the worst as Hurricane Laura ravages LA

(WVLT/CNN) - Louisianna officials warned individuals who did not follow evacuation orders from mandatory zones before Hurricane Laura hit that rescue efforts won’t happen until the surge of the storm has passed.

“Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so. Please evacuate, and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a Ziploc bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph.

Forecasters warned Hurricane Laura was an “unsurvivable” storm surge of up to 20 feet and devastating winds.

Residents of Lake Charles, Louisiana were provided with free bus transportation to take shelter out of town.

Mayor Nic Hunter said authorities “did everything humanly possible to get the message to people,” but said he’s afraid not enough people evacuated.

Officials said nearly 150 residents of Lake Charles chose not to evacuate. Ashley Buller, the Cameron Parish, Louisiana, Assistant Director of Emergency Preparedness, said authorities won’t be able to make it to those individuals until at least Friday or Saturday.

