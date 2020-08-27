Sevierville police increasing patrols to focus on drunk drivers

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say this is the time of year they see the most of their DUIs and that’s why Sevierville police plan to have extra patrols working to get drunk drivers off the road.

Sevierville police said this year they’ve seen an increase in Sevierville since the shutdown was lifted.

Lt. Matt Nicol heads out on patrol at 6 p.m. at night. He’s joining several other officers who’re working overtime to target drunk drivers and those who’ve taken other substances and shouldn’t be driving.

“A lot of times we won’t smell alcohol, but the person could still be intoxicated by prescription medication or recreational drugs,” said Nicol. “The warmer weather and coming into the fall. And especially now that a lot of the establishments due to COVID are starting to open back up we have seen an increase in DUIs over the last few months and this is a prime time throughout the country.”

The state has provided Sevierville with the extra money to buy equipment pay for overtime and the training to spot impaired drivers.

“They’re specialized in making traffic enforcement and looking for drivers that are going under the influence,” he said.

Police say during this campaign they’re targeting high traffic areas, especially those where they’ve seen a lot of accidents and have seen a lot of DUIs.

“We’ll see them stopping at red lights and not going when the light turns. We’ll see weaving, failure to maintain lane control,” added Nicol. “Our main goal is to make sure that those visiting and those that live here are able to get to where ever they need to go safely and in the best way they can.”

They plan to be out with these extra patrols through Labor Day.

