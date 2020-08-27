Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navitat at night has the thrills of a Dollywood roller coaster, the sweat of exercise, and the laughter of a comedy. And it’s all in our own backyard.

"It's a Saturday night. What do we want to do and still socially distance?"

Danielle Latchford and her husband are new in town. They moved to Knoxville just a couple of months before the pandemic.

"We actually just moved here in December, like, right before everything got crazy," Latchford said. "So, try to get out of the house and try something new."

She's the ropes course veteran. This was his first time harnessing up.

"I think he's going to be the scaredy cat, once we actually get up there," Latchford said.

Spoiler alert: both husband and wife squealed.

The masks muffle the screams but Navitat's general manager Ben Ream says:

"You're able to go through the trees unencumbered," Ben Ream said.

You only have to mask up when it's time for training or when you come back to the starting point, near staff. The seasonal 'night flights' are 50 bucks a head - or helmet.

"When you're up in the trees in the dark, and the jar flies are buzzing, it's just a magic quality that you don't find at other times of the day," Ream said.

Through barrels, down zip lines, over cargo nets, and past fears.

“Start with a fear or a hesitation,” Ream said of watching Navitat’s customers. “And then by the end of it, they just can’t get enough.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.