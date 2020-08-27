Tenn. family of four displaced after house fire
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.
Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reports the fire broke out at the home located on the 7500 block of West Winchester Drive Wednesday afternoon.
None of the four family members or fire officials were reportedly injured, but the family was displaced. The Red Cross is working with them to find a place to stay.
There is no information released on the cause of the fire at this time.
