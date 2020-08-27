Tenn. family of four displaced after house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee family has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reports the fire broke out at the home located on the 7500 block of West Winchester Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Our personnel are working to fully extinguish this house fire on South Hampton Blvd on Antioch. pic.twitter.com/iEhcWkw6G0 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 26, 2020

None of the four family members or fire officials were reportedly injured, but the family was displaced. The Red Cross is working with them to find a place to stay.

There is no information released on the cause of the fire at this time.

