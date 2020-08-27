Tenn. lawmaker says state should use emergency fund to pay weekly max for unemployment claims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee lawmaker suggested the state’s emergency fund should be used to ensure all unemployment claims get the state’s max of $275.

State Representative Mike Stewart is the latest legislator to make the suggestion, WTVF reported.

“I have no idea why we’re not doing that. This is an incredibly difficult economic time for many families,” Stewart said.“Governor Lee just has to step up and decide he’s going to help all these people who are unemployed through no fault of their own. He could decide to do it if he wants to. The money is there.”

Unemployment officials said the state does not know how long the $236 million in Lost Wages Assistance money provided by FEMA will last. The funding is meant to cover claims dating back to August 1.

Commissioner Jeff McCord with the Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development said once the money runs out the state will have to wait and see if it can qualify for more federal funding.

