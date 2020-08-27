Tennessee Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 20 Tennesseans have stepped up to help families affected by Hurricane Laura the American Red Cross.

Nationwide, nearly 600 American Red Cross volunteers reached out to help those devastated by the storm.

The American Red Cross of Tennessee will hold a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Thursday for anyone who wants more information on how to volunteer. Click here for more information.

The Red Cross said it will need many more volunteers, both virtually and in-person, to help with the response to the hurricane.

Virtual volunteers are helping out with tasks like taking victim assessments over the phone. Volunteers will be needed to help manage shelters for those escaping the storm.

