Tennessee Titans postpone practice as multiple teams boycott games
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans coaching staff announced the team postponed its Thursday morning practice in wake of multiple sports teams boycotting games and practices following the shooting of Jacob Black in Wisconsin.
Titans coaches said the team held discussions with players about the incident Thursday morning.
The team will still participate in media interviews Thursday afternoon.
