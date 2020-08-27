TVA board approves $200M pandemic relief program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors approved a $200 million pandemic relief program to help families and businesses recover from financial stress caused by COVID-19.

A 2.5% base rate credit will be applied starting in October 2020 and continue through the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

“The continued impact of this pandemic on our communities is unprecedented and creates continued economic uncertainty,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO. “Because of the TVA team’s strong operational and financial performance under challenging circumstances this past year, we have an opportunity and responsibility to use TVA’s resources and expertise to provide continued support for customers, businesses and communities. Our financial results remain strong and we are in a good position to do the right thing for our customers, providing people with the help they need when they need it most, while we continue to deliver our mission of service.”

TVA said power sales were about 5% lower than the same period last year due to the pandemic and mild weather.

