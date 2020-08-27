Advertisement

Vigilante calls spread on social media before deadly Kenosha attack

A group holds guns as they watch protesters on the street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.
A group holds guns as they watch protesters on the street on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were shot to death and a third was wounded during a third night of unrest in the city.

Multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests, researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab said in a blog post Wednesday. The demonstrations broke out after Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was left paralyzed Sunday when he was shot from behind by officers answering a domestic dispute call.

Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday night and Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

A video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller tweeted Wednesday that he had conducted a video interview with the suspected gunman before the shooting and posted a clip in which the armed young man, standing in front of a boarded-up building, said “our job is to protect this business.”

“And part of my job is to also help people,” he said. “If there is somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle — because I can protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

The Atlantic Council researchers said some of the online discussions before the attack encouraged acts of violence while the conspiracy website InfoWars amplified the call to arms, potentially encouraging more armed people to head to Kenosha. In Wisconsin, people 18 and over can legally openly carry a gun without a permit.

Facebook confirmed Wednesday that it took down a page called Kenosha Guard for violating its policy against militia organizations. The company said it also is in the process of removing other accounts and material tied to the shootings that violate its policies, such as for glorifying violence, and it is in contact with local and federal law enforcement on the matter.

Facebook later said it removed the suspected shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.

The company said it had not found evidence on Facebook that suggests the suspected shooter followed the Kenosha Guard Page or was invited on its Event Page to go to the protests.

“However, the Kenosha Guard Page and their Event Page violated our new policy addressing militia organizations and have been removed on that basis,” the company said in a statement.

The Atlantic Council researchers said that 13 hours before the shootings, the Kenosha Guard Facebook page “actively solicited armed individuals to protect neighborhoods that evening.”

“At 10:44 a.m. local time, the administrator of the ‘Kenosha Guard’ page asked if any members were willing to ‘take up arms and defend out (sic) City tonight from the evil thugs,’” the researchers said. “They continued, ‘Nondoubt (sic) they are currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight!’’'

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday that militia members or armed vigilantes had been patrolling the city’s streets in recent nights and asked about being deputized.

“Yesterday, I had a person call me and say, ’Why don’t you deputize citizens who have guns to come out and patrol the city of Kenosha, and I am like, ‘Oh, hell no.’”

He said once he deputizes someone “they are a liability to me and the county.”

Ray Roberts, a 38-year-old Black Kenosha resident and Army veteran, said men from “rural areas got in big trucks loaded up with guns and flags and got into town.”

“You would see them driving into town after curfew and cops not stopping them,” Roberts said.

___

Ortutay reported from Oakland, California. Snow reported from Phoenix. AP writer Corey Williams contributed from Detroit.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Atlantic Council researchers who posted a blog talking about the social media calls to action are part of the Digital Forensic Research Lab, not the Digital Forensic Lab.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok has hundreds of millions of users globally, but its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos and possible access to users' data.

National

Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in virus red zone

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged local authorities to impose new restrictions to slow infections and prevent another economically devastating national lockdown.

National

French police enforce COVID rules

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
French police are being used to enforce masking-wearing rules in parts of the country.

National

Virginia ‘Never Trumpers’: Where are they now?

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura: Extremely strong winds, tower damaged in La.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Extreme winds from Hurricane Laura overnight cause damage in in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

National

Led by NBA, athletes again put focus on racial justice

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

National

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian police on Thursday announced a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.