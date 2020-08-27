WATCH: Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks at RNC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

Blackburn praised heroes, members of law enforcement and armed forces, during her speech, saying many such people called Tennessee their homes.

She also gave a shout out to “the brave men and women of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.”

Other speakers Wednesday night at the convention were Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence.

