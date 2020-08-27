Advertisement

Wildlife officials warn people of baby copperhead snake season

Wildlife officials are warning people of baby copperhead snakes being born this time of year.
A copperhead snake looks up at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WVLT/WTVC) - Wildlife officials are warning people of baby copperhead snakes being born this time of year. Experts say people should keep a look out for the venomous snakes, WTVC reports.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, copperheads account for 90 percent of snake bites in the state of North Carolina. Herpetologist Fred Boyce says copperheads is are among the most feared snake in the state, but for good reason.

“They’ve always been greatly feared, and I think it’s mostly because they are the only venomous snake around,” he explained. “They are definitely responsible for the large number of snake bites.”

Herpetologist, Fred Boyce

Baby copperheads are described as having have a bright green or yellow line on their tails for about the first year of their life.

Unlike adult copperheads, Boyce says that in some cases, babies cannot control the amount of venom they inject in a bite. He adds that adult copperheads still have potential to release large amounts of venom.

“An adult snake is going to be able to deliver a much larger dose of venom if they were to bite,” said Boyce.

Boyce says this particular snakes hides out in cool, shadowy areas and they typically are out and active late in the afternoon.

If you are bitten by a copperhead, experts say to seek medical attention immediately, even though the bites aren’t typically life-threatening. The most common areas copperheads bite people are the hands and feet, so its important to wear proper clothing when outdoors.

