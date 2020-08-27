Zoo Knoxville celebrates African elephant Jana’s 40th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced African elephant Jana will turn 40 on Sunday, August 30.

The zoo invited community members to visit the zoo on Sunday to celebrate and wish Jana a happy birthday. Jana has been with Zoo Knoxville for over 20 years.

Zoo officials said it is a milestone birthday as African elephants, on average, live to be in their mid to late 40s or early 50s.

The elephants will have special enrichment activities available to them on Sunday to help the celebration.

Visitors may even be able to see Jana enjoy one of her favorite guilty pleasures, jelly-filled donuts!

Zoo Knoxville celebrates African elephant JANA turns 40! Join us Sunday August 30th for special enrichment and to wish... Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.