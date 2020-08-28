Advertisement

400 inmates refuse COVID-19 testing at Sullivan County jail, officials say

prisoner sitting on bench with prison bars on foreground
prisoner sitting on bench with prison bars on foreground(lightfieldstudios)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials said approximately 400 inmates have refused to be tested for COVID-19 at the Sullivan County Jail, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

As of Wednesday, the county health department said the jail has had 198 positive tests since the pandemic began. More than 170 of those were inmates and 222 were staff, but officials said not all inmates have been tested.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Health Administrator Christy Frazier told WJHL that about 300 inmates refused to be tested during the jail’s most recent mass-testing event. “We cannot make them test,” Frazier said Thursday.

WJHL reported that the jail had 719 inmates Thursday morning, 100 inmates over its capacity. Frazier told WJHL that some inmates have pre-existing conditions, but no inmates have needed hospitalization and most positive cases are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

As of Thursday morning, however, one staff member had been hospitalized.

You can read WJHL’s full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

