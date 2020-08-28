Abraham Lincoln impersonator facing child porn charges

STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WVLT/WIFR) -An Illinois man who is known as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator was arrested by Freeport police on child pornography charges.

According to Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, George A. Buss of Freeport, Illinois was booked into jail Friday on charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

WIFR reported, Buss is a well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator who travels around the state performing mock Lincoln and Douglas debates visiting schools to create a “Honest Abe” presentation.

Buss worked at Freeport School District 145 as the AVID District Director for ten years and served as the Vice President for Equity with the local teachers union.

“The crimes George Buss stands accused of are heinous. I denounce him in the strongest of terms. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May their voices be heard and may justice be quickly served,” said Rep. Andrew Chesney in response to Buss’s charges.

