Amazon’s new wearable device can recognize your tone of voice

(WVLT/CNN) - Thursday, the tech giant Amazon launched Halo, its first health wearable device along with an app, in the United States.

The device, which launched Thursday, has similar features such as activity and sleep tracking as many other wearable devices, but it comes with some new features, CNN reported.

One feature, which users must opt-in to, uses small mics on the device and machine learning to analyze your voice to predict how others might perceive you. CNN reported that it takes into account pitch, intensity, tempo and rhythm to create timestamps of your speech with labels such as “content” or “hesitant” as well as positivity and energy levels.

The device also has a way to measure body fat through the app and a smartphone camera. The user poses for the camera and AI generates a 3D model of your body. The model it produces lets you visualize how you’d look at different weights. Amazon claims that the body scan images are automatically deleted from the cloud after processing.

The device costs $99.99 and comes with six months of free membership to its app, which otherwise costs $3.99 per month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.