Battle of the Bridge: Loudon Co. heads to Lenoir City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two rivals went head-to-head Friday night in Loudon County.

The Loudon County high school football team took home the victory in their rivalry game against Lenoir City.

The teams have been fighting it out since the 1920s to see who can be the best.

Friday night, Loudon County won 44 to 10.

Loudon 44

Lenoir City 10

The players took the field at 7:30 p.m.

