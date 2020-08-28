Blood thinners could reduce deaths among COVID-19 patients, study says

(WVLT/CNN) - Researchers reported Wednesday that blood thinners appear to reduce the risk of death among seriously ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients by up to 50 percent.

A team at the Mount Sinai Health System also said patients given anticoagulants were 30 percent less likely to need a ventilator to help them breathe. CNN reported that researchers studied more than 4,300 patients, and it revealed those who died often had evidence of blood clots throughout their bodies even though many of them had no symptoms of the problem.

“Compared to no anticoagulation, both prophylactic and therapeutic anticoagulation was associated with decreased mortality and intubation,” the team wrote in their report, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

CNN reported, however, that the study was not a randomized or controlled study, the gold standard in medical research. The study’s leader, Dr. Valentin Fuster, said they’re working towards that next.

The team said that 60 percent of patients who were not given anticoagulants were discharged alive, 26 percent died in the hospital and 13 percent were still in the hospitals. Researchers said patients who received a drug to prevent clots, 75 percent were released alive, 22 percent died in the hospital and 3 percent were still hospitalized.

In the study, autopsies on some of the patients who died showed that 42 percent had blood clots. “They never had the clinical syndrome of a thrombotic disorder. It was silently causing damage,” Fuster said.

The Mount Sinai team published study results involving 2,000 patients in May. Wednesday’s report follows up with more patients who were treated more consistently.

