Blount Co. fire sparks in dryer vent, officials say
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire believed to have started in a dryer vent Thursday night.
Crews arrived on the scene of the fire on Pleasant Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Crews arrived within eight minutes of the start of the fire and said they were able to keep the spread of the fire to a minimum.
Officials said at least two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out safe and no injuries were reported, according to SVFD.
The incident is under investigation.
