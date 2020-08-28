Blount Co. fire sparks in dryer vent, officials say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire believed to have started in a dryer vent Thursday night.

Crews arrived on the scene of the fire on Pleasant Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Crews arrived within eight minutes of the start of the fire and said they were able to keep the spread of the fire to a minimum.

Officials said at least two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out safe and no injuries were reported, according to SVFD.

The incident is under investigation.

Blount Co. Fire in a dryer vent on Pleasant Valley Rd. SVFD crews arrived within 8 minutes and able to keep from spreading. pic.twitter.com/PC1nSm4XNI — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) August 28, 2020

