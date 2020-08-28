141 Blount Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 Blount County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 following a mass testing event in corrections facilities last week.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 deputies and inmates were tested for the virus after several inmates had previously tested positive. Of the 493 inmates tested, 141 have confirmed COVID-19 cases and of the 126 employees tested, none tested positive, according to officials.

“Of the 141 inmates who tested positive, 97.9% of the positive cases are asymptomatic, with one (1) inmate under medical care, and three (3) inmates reporting mild symptoms. All inmates have been notified of their test results. The 16 inmates who previously tested over the last few weeks were not retested, and all of those inmates are now recovered,” BCSO officials said in a Facebook post Friday.

BCSO Sheriff James Berrong added that all inmates are now required to wear masks and “all corrections deputies are mandated to wear face coverings while working in the correctional facility.” The sheriff said any new inmate will be isolated from general population for 14 days unless they make bond before the end of the two week quarantine period.

“We are doing the best we can with the resources that are provided to us,” Sheriff Berrong said. “Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years. We do not have the space to quarantine hundreds of inmates, and it is physically not possible to practice physical distancing with our inmate population. We are dealing with an extremely unfortunate set of circumstances and we are grappling with the reality of our situation. Releasing our inmate population into the general public just isn’t an option.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.